Floodwaters wash out roads, cut off Vermont communities

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Massive rainfall meant massive flooding in our region on Monday. We have widespread reports of damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure across the state.

Floodwaters washed out roads, cutting off communities, including parts of Londonderry, Weston and Ludlow.

You can’t get there from here-- it’s a phrase our crew and people in southern and central Vermont heard all day.

“You can’t get anywhere,” said Steven Melanson of Perkinsville.

Trying to get from his home in Perkinsonville to Ludlow from the East, Melanson ran into road after road closed, including 131.

He says the isolated communities bring back memories of Tropical Storm Irene.

“I drove through here in the evening of 2011 and remember seeing this,” he said.

But Cavendish Assistant Fire Chief Abraham Gross says he doesn’t expect it to be that bad, calling Irene a lesson in preparation.

“All the work that went on to replace culverts and upsize culverts after Irene, all of that is paying off,” Gross said.

But roads in central and southern Vermont are still being flooded and washed out as the rain continues.

At the intersection of Preedmont Road and 103 is where Ludlow gets cut off from the south. The water here is high enough to swallow cars and is knocking on the first-floor windows of businesses and houses, an unsafe situation for many.

Ludlow resident Kendra Rickerby says she doesn’t expect to be going anywhere for a few days, but says everyone is stepping up to help those who need it.

“Right now, it’s pretty ferocious and kind of a shocker. I got to admit. I went to bed last night not realizing it would be this bad,” Rickerby said.

Evacuations are also taking place in low-lying areas, especially close to major rivers.

Gross says if you are somewhere safe, stay there.

“You’re going to spend a lot of time on detours and reroutes and get turned around. Stay home if you can,” Gross said.

First responders have been emphasizing all day that Vermonters should respect road closed signs because you may not be able to see washouts, and things can deteriorate quickly.

Related Stories:

Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck response’

Johnson residents prepare for worst as river rises from rainfall

Flash flooding washes away driveways, trees in Mount Holly

Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on New York flooding

Residents stranded, homes destroyed by early morning floods

Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues

Vt. Emergency Management warns residents of risk from flooding

Lamoille County braces for severe overnight weather

Killington first responders prepare for more rain 2 days after storms damage roads

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.