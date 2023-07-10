Johnson residents prepare for worst as river rises from rainfall

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Gihon River is rising in Johnson and residents there are preparing for the worst.

Locals and businesses are well aware of the flooding problems in the area. With the deluge of rain we’re getting from this storm, problem spots are being closely monitored, like the shopping center on Lower Main Street, along with mobile homes in the trailer park downstream from Johnson.

Business owners in the area that have properties close to the river are scrambling to brace for flooding.

“Well I have an Airstream. I have an RV down closer to the river. So I am going to pull those away just to make sure, out of abundance of caution. You’re seeing all sorts of debris running down the river. So I am mostly concerned about the damage to the property when the storm recedes,” said Tyler Wren of Uncommon Accommodations.

Officials at Vermont State University-Johnson are on standby working with the town to make the campus a possible safe hub for residents who need it.

