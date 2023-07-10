Killington first responders prepare for more rain 2 days after storms damage roads

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington residents braced for the storm with roads already closed after rain on Friday.

Crews were on standby, bracing for whatever might happen throughout the night here.

The fire department says they haven’t gotten a lot of sleep this weekend after cleanup and preparing for a possible round two as more rain threatened the already damaged Killington area.

“We wanted to divert most of the water back through the culverts where they’re supposed to be so it doesn’t happen again,” said Mark Fiore with Killington Fire and Rescue.

Crews prepare previously damaged roads to prevent more damage. Friday’s storm washed out East Mountain Road and Bear Mountain Road, and caused a mudslide on Route 4.

Urban search and rescue teams from Connecticut and Vermont were on standby in case of emergency.

The fire and police department says the storm damage so far is similar to 2011 when Tropical Storm Irene hit.

Though the damage is not as widespread, the departments say some of the roads have worse damage. Crews evacuated the Sunrise area on top of one of the damaged roads.

“We’re trying to get people out because we can’t get our resources up there if people do end up trapped in there,” said Fiore.

Crews recommend avoiding driving and letting the road workers do what they have to do.

“Stay off the roads, limit travel, and stay put until we can get the word out,” said Whit Montgomery with the Killington Police Department.

Crews say the most important thing is to keep the community safe.

“We’re here for the community, community service, that’s why we’re all here to help,” said Fiore.

The Killington Fire Department says the community center is open if anyone needs anything.

