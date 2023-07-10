Lamoille County braces for severe overnight weather

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service says excessive runoff from powerful storms may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

In Lamoille County some of the rivers rising, as the on and off drizzles became a steady rain.

Emergency officials and community volunteers are ready to step in if things escalate more.

The Urban Swift Water Rescue Team sent off three crews from Colchester to different corners of the state joined by 10 other Vermont teams. Bracing for what the team’s manager, Mike Cannon, says could be a catastrophic event.

“This will probably be the most significant incident since tropical storm Irene we’ve responded to,” said Cannon.

Cannon says, in addition to the 13 Vermont teams standing by, four more are coming in from out of state. Two being from North Carolina, since Vermont’s neighboring states are preparing to deal with the storms themselves.

“They’re all at what we call the technician level, the most advanced level to operate boats and put swimmers in the water-- moving water,” said Cannon.

In Johnson, the Green Mountain ATV Club is standing by to help anyone who might need it.

“Say a road was washed out, we have trails we could get to obviously. We have four-wheel drive. We have the ability to go through more high water than a regular vehicle,” said Spencer Leggett with the ATV club.

The Vermont Emergency Management Agency is asking people to be aware of flooding in their areas and make good judgement calls.

“You never walk or drive through flood waters. It may seem benign, but there would be currents underneath that are very strong and it could sweep a car away,” said Mike Bosma, an agency representative.

While first responders, officials, and everyone else seems to be getting prepared for the worst. the hope is it never arrives. “Fortunately, we haven’t had to do such a thing yet. But we’re here if our town calls upon us,” said Leggett.

Members of the Johnson Fire Department say they spent the afternoon making sure their boats and equipment was ready to go.

Gov. Phil Scott has also declared a state of emergency for Vermont.

Vermont’s department of public safety and VEMA say it’s to enhance preparedness and speed-up response.

The declaration allows state responders to request additional resources from other states, should they be needed.

