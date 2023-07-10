Made in Vermont: That Cake Stand

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Erinn Simon is no stranger to the kitchen.

“I worked for the Burlington Children’s Space and I ran their food programs,” she explained, though she’s worn various hats in the culinary world for 15 years. Typically, she’s shied away from baking, but that slowly started to change a few years back.

“I always tell people, and this sounds so silly but it’s really true... I just became obsessed with banana bread. And I just wanted to bake like the perfect banana bread,” she said. To the delight of her family, banana bread turned into cookies and other pastries, until she eventually landed on cakes.

“And then right around 2018, really thanks to Instagram, I discovered this whole world of like, fancy cake decorating,” Simon said.

After making tons of cakes for friends and family, she decided to start selling them on the side. In early 2020, things came to a halt because of COVID-19, but not for long.

“But right around June my inbox was like, exploding with people like, ‘Please can you make us a cake? We can’t have a graduation party, we just want to have a really nice fancy cake,’” Simon recalled. With business booming once again, “That Cake Stand” was born, growing from word-of-mouth alone, even in a pandemic.

“It really just kind of slowly grew until it was taking up as much time as my regular job, and at that point, I thought maybe I could do this full time,” she said.

This is Simon’s full-time job now, turning out cakes of all sizes, shapes and designs, with lots of flavors for people to enjoy. Her masterful decorating is something she taught herself, thanks to YouTube. But, it was no piece of cake to learn.

“I definitely remember in the very beginning, learning a technique and doing it on a cake, and then thinking like... this is a masterpiece. I’m going to put it on Instagram and the world is going to go absolutely crazy. And now I look back at those cakes from 5 years ago and I’m like... oh no,” she laughed.

Now, her Instagram boasts thousands of followers who subscribe just to see her stunning cakes. Business has been so sweet, she’s getting ready to move into her own commercial space. While her customers can’t get enough... her family has started to “cake” it easy on the sweet treats.

“Yeah, I can barely give my extra cake away at this point, which is funny... and yeah, no banana bread ever again,” she said.

You can order custom or standard cakes on her website.

