Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Military vehicle driven into Army base building; driver arrested, officials say

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A military vehicle was driven into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters, building 1, on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.

There are no injuries reported.

The driver has been arrested, and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene.

Fort Stewart personnel said there is no active threat this time, and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, of Ira
20-year-old facing multiple charges in police officer death
Ludlow Flooding
Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck event’
Route 4 in Killington Friday. Courtesy: Kate Riley
Heavy rain, high winds cause widespread damage
Woman’s body found in Burlington Park
Some masked party crashers took over a Burlington couple's fourth of July cruise.
Masked castaways take over Vermont couple’s July 4 cruise

Latest News

FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo, points to a stamp dating to 1882 when the New...
Extremely overdue book returned to library 119 years later
James Lewis, a suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in...
Suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in 1982 found dead, police say
Ludlow Flooding
Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck event’
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues