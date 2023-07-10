Mini golf event hopes to bring in blood donations

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the state’s largest blood drives is set to return to the Rutland area this week, In honor of a resident who made a major impact on the community.

Peter Giancola was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, in 2010. He died in March, 2020 at the age of 53.

His daughter, Grace said he needed blood transfusions later in his life.

Now - the Giancola family has partnered with the Red Cross to host the Mini Gift of Life Marathon on July 18.

Grace said she wants other families, fighting similar battles, to have more years with loved ones.

“He would be having a bad day, or a bad week, and just kind of not have a ton of energy,” said Grace Giancola. “(Then) as soon as he would get blood, he would be a totally different person...It’s really inspired us to get others to give so that other people can have that time with their family that we got.”

The mini golf blood drive is being held at Noels at the Franklin Event Center and at the Elks Lodge from 10 A.M.-to-6 P.M. Anyone interested in donating blood, can schedule their appointment online.

