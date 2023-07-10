Multiple Vt. roads closed amid massive floods

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few Vermont highways are closed in certain towns due to the severe flooding in the area.

Route 30 near West Hill Road in Jamaica is closed due to a washout.

Route 100 in Weston near Burton Hill Road, north of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, is closed.

Route 30 in Winhall near New Stoney Hill Road is closed.

Route 103 in Ludlow is closed due to flooding in the village, and Route 100 in Ludlow just south of the village is also closed.

Route 103 Mount Holly near Station Road, and 155 south of Mount Holly from Straight Road to Route 100 are closed.

Route 2 is closed in Middlesex, from Lower Sunny Brook Road to Cross Road.

Route 16 in Barton is closed.

