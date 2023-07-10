Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Multiple Vt. roads closed amid massive floods

Ludlow Flooding
Ludlow Flooding(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few Vermont highways are closed in certain towns due to the severe flooding in the area.

Route 30 near West Hill Road in Jamaica is closed due to a washout.

Route 100 in Weston near Burton Hill Road, north of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, is closed.

Route 30 in Winhall near New Stoney Hill Road is closed.

Route 103 in Ludlow is closed due to flooding in the village, and Route 100 in Ludlow just south of the village is also closed.

Route 103 Mount Holly near Station Road, and 155 south of Mount Holly from Straight Road to Route 100 are closed.

Route 2 is closed in Middlesex, from Lower Sunny Brook Road to Cross Road.

Route 16 in Barton is closed.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, of Ira
20-year-old facing multiple charges in police officer death
Route 4 in Killington Friday. Courtesy: Kate Riley
Heavy rain, high winds cause widespread damage
Woman’s body found in Burlington Park
Some masked party crashers took over a Burlington couple's fourth of July cruise.
Masked castaways take over Vermont couple’s July 4 cruise
File photo
Investigation into Smuggs’ waterpark accident underway

Latest News

mgn blood donation
Mini golf event hopes to bring in blood donations
Mini golf event hopes to bring in blood donations
Crews prepare for flooding across Vermont
Lamoille County braces for severe overnight weather
Rodeo
Vt. wranglers, riders headed to nationals