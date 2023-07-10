Northeast Kingdom could be hot spot for flooding overnight

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As heavy rainfall continues across the region, the Northeast Kingdom could be one of the hot spots for flooding Monday night and Tuesday.

The town of Barton, just like many other towns across the state, is just getting the first wave of washouts that could last for several days.

The abundance of rain took out two state highways going into Barton and Roaring Brook Road, which leads to many other dirt roads in town.

Ingersol Lane off Roaring Brook Road was completely washed out on both sides. Resident Art Ross has lived on Ingersol Lane for 25 years and says this storm isn’t as bad as Tropical Storm Irene, but to stay safe, he and his wife are staying home.

“We get washouts, it’s very common because of the slope of the road. It’s about 25 degrees. I missed a day of work. But I said, you know the scope of the storm is immense. The town will do a great job, the town will be here shortly. In a day or two, and I can stay here,” Ross said.

The town of Barton has already been working with cleanup crews to do emergency repairs for roads that need it most.

The towns of Browingtion and Westmore have also brought in crews to help clear up the roads, and town officials say they aren’t too worried yet since they have done this before.

“We work with our NVDA who are our regional planning commission. To understand who our sensitive communites are. How we are going to reach out to them in an emergency. What emergency personnel are going to be responsible for which items. So when we came to the office today, nobody had to ask who’s doing this. Everybody knew their job,” Barton Town Clerk Kristin Atwood said.

Some residents are just worried for others safety as the storm rages on.

“I’m worried for the folks around town. If they have no way to get to stores or they’re stranded, or. Just making sure that everybody is OK and watching out for people,” said Terry Stone of Barton.

Local officials say if you do not need to be out on the roads, don’t. Clean-up crews will be out in Barton for the next couple of days cleaning up those roads that need to be repaired. And if you have any questions on how to stay safe, you can call the town offices.

