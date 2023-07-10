Advertise With Us
Residents stranded, homes destroyed from early morning floods

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Water is pooling in people’s yards creating ponds, while water rushes across roads as rivers rise.

The situation is leaving many people stranded while emergency crews carry out rescue operations.

In Ludlow, multiple sections of road are closed off as rushing waters take over bridges and wash out pavement.

“We still have about four families with travel trailers in there that would usually get out of there by now, but we are going to be stuck for a little while,” said one resident.

One home saw its detached garage lifted off of its foundation from the flooding.

