Survey finds Vermont teens struggling with mental health after COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health has found new insights related to pandemic-era student health from their Youth Risk Behavior Survey, including that mental health may go hand in hand with substance use.

More than 17,000 students participated in the survey.

The 2021 survey was unique in a few ways. One of them being it was given to students in the fall instead of the spring when the students were younger.

More than one-third of high school students said they recently experienced poor mental health. LGBTQ and BIPOC students were even more likely to be depressed or anxious.

While there was no direct increase in substance use, the Department of Health says the extent of COVID’s impact is yet to be seen.

“It’s difficult to say from just this one-point-in-time survey what the impact of COVID-19 was on youth substance use. We know that youth mental health is a huge issue right now, and that certainly is a contributing factor,” said Kelly Dougherty, the deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.

According to the survey, 30% of high school teens used vapes every day, and one-quarter of students had used alcohol in the past 30 days. Twenty percent of students had used marijuana and of that 20%, 42% had used the substance 10 times or more in the past 30 days.

An analysis by county will be coming out soon.

