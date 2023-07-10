Advertise With Us
Vermont Green, Juba Star meet in friendly

VGFC wins 4-1 after Juba Star scores first
VGFC wins 4-1 after Juba Star scores first
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Juba Star and Vermont Green meet in a Green Mountain State match-up, it’s more than just a friendly.

“Juba Star does an unbelievable job of providing an opportunity for the youth in the area to play at basically no cost, and it’s really important work that they’re doing,” Green head coach Adam Pfeifer said. “They’ve also produced a lot of really good players, they’re some of the best players I’ve seen in Vermont, that are from Vermont, local guys. That was fantastic. It’s a meaningful relationship, and we’re excited for it to continue.”

