Vt. Emergency Management warns residents of risk from flooding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While emergency crews handle the flooding roads and washouts in the state today, officials from Vermont Emergency Management are offering tips on what you can do to be prepared, protect your home, and stay safe.

“People should really exercise caution. when people see a road closed sign they should really take the detour. Move lawn mowers to higher ground. Move valuables to higher ground. Specifically if you’re in an area susceptible to flooding,” said Mark Bosma from VT Emergency Management.

As the severe weather continues throughout the day, our team will keep you updated.

