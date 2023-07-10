Vt. police: Driver’s impairment likely contributed to May double-fatal crash

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say one driver’s impairment likely contributed to a crash in May that killed two people, one of them a child.

It happened May 27 at about 9:15 p.m. on Route 105 near Lumbra Road in Sheldon.

Vermont State Police say Nicholas Tanner, 40, was traveling at what they called ‘’an egregiously high rate of speed” on Route 105. At the same time, a car driven by Chad Miles, 43, of Enosburgh, was traveling in the opposite direction. Miles told police Tanner began drifting into his lane and he was unable to avoid a collision. Chad Miles and his passenger, Alisha Miles, suffered serious injuries. Olivia Miles, 6, was in the back seat and was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police say Olivia Miles was seated and secured in a child safety seat device and that evidence shows it was being used properly.

Tanner died at the scene and investigators say his impairment may have contributed to the crash.

