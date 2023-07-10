Advertise With Us
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kathy Hochul to give update on New York flooding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s Hudson Valley has been one of the worst places hit as heavy rain washes out roads and forces evacuations across the Northeast.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will give an update Monday morning on the extreme flooding in the Highland Falls area. It’s scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. You can watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Rescuers in New York’s Hudson Valley found the body of a woman in her 30s whose home was surrounded by water. The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press. Two other people escaped.

