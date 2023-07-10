Waterbury residents rely on lessons learned during Irene to prepare for flooding

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Waterbury residents had déjà vu watching water fill their basements on Monday with hours until the Winooski River crests.

The inundation of water has the people who live there taking precautions and using the knowledge they learned during Tropical Storm Irene.

“During Irene, the water line we had 33 inches on the first floor,” said Brian Kravitz of Waterbury.

Kravitz is taking precautions as the water line creeps closer to his home.

“The water is supposed to probably fill the basement and hopefully not hit the first floor, so we moved stuff out of the basement, especially my tools. I learned during Irene losing the tools is terrible, so we moved all the tools up,” he said.

Kravitz says the water isn’t moving as fast as it did during Irene, but it’s still early.

He says they are in prep mode still, utilizing what they learned when Irene caused significant damage to their house.

“Honestly, it is what it is. You can’t stop the flow of water and it’s going to do what it’s going to do,” he said. “The one thing I learned during Irene is water is going to do what it does and stuff is just stuff and if you lose it, it’s replaceable.”

Up and down Randall Street, neighbors watched the cornfield behind their home become part of the river.

“The water is still coming up, so that’s a concern,” Waterbury Select Board Chair Roger Clapp said.

Clapp says to make an evacuation plan just in case and know how to get to higher ground.

“Make sure you have your bags packed and ready to go because when things go, they go quick,” Clapp said.

Another flood-prone area in Waterbury is the baseball fields. Monday afternoon, just the top of the outfield fence was visible. And the Winooski River was slamming into the bottom of the bridge leading to downtown Waterbury.

“If it keeps up as long as it’s supposed to, it’s really troubling, it really is,” said Roger Barr of Waterbury.

The town manager says if flooding begins or people feel in danger, to call the fire department in town. They are standing by waiting to respond to whatever those in Waterbury need.

There were still plenty of people driving around, but when I last checked Monday afternoon, the river was starting to flood the main entrance into town. And we are still hours from the river cresting.

IRENE’S LEGACY

On August 28, 2011, the remains of Hurricane Irene hit Vermont as a tropical storm, dumping up to 7 inches of rain in less than a 24-hour period. It was the worst weather disaster to strike Vermont since the Flood of 1927.

A lot of the rain from Irene was centered over the spine of the Green Mountain. It resulted in catastrophic flash flooding as the huge amount of water overwhelmed small streams and culverts, racing down mountainsides and wiping out roads and bridges. In the valleys, swollen rivers jumped their banks and flooded neighborhoods in low-lying areas.

Among the devastation:

Seven people were killed.

Some 225 of the 251 municipalities in Vermont were affected, including 13 communities that were temporarily isolated and completely inaccessible by road in any direction.

At least 140 households were temporarily or permanently displaced, including over 400 mobile homeowners.

More than 7,000 families registered for FEMA assistance.

Some 146 sections of state highway spanning 531 miles were washed away or heavily damaged, along with 34 bridges. And hundreds more local roads and bridges were also damaged.

Two-hundred miles of rail and six rail bridges in the state-owned rail system were damaged.

The state office complex in Waterbury was flooded, displacing 1,500 workers for months and several of the building ultimately had to be demolished.

More than 450 farms sustained damage impacting 20,000 acres of crops.

