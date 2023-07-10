BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -I wish I could say “Good Monday, everyone” . . . . but it’s not going to be a very good day, weatherwise. We have already had way too much rain since Sunday, and we are not done yet. There are already many washed out roads throughout the region and there will just be more major flooding as we go through the next couple of days.

Several rounds of heavy rain will continue to move from south to north through the area today. As much as 2″ to 5″ of rain will be very common through Tuesday, and there could be as much as 7″ or more in some spots. These rain amounts rival those of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 which caused devastating flooding problems. One difference is that Irene dropped its heavy rain in just a few hours, while this system that we are in right now will have that rain spread out over a couple of days. But we will still have lots of flooding problems.

The system will move out around Noontime on Tuesday and we will actually get some sunshine going. Unfortunately, a lot of folks will need to use that dry time to clean up from the mess that we will continue to get for the rest of today, tonight, and into early Tuesday.

Wednesday will also be a mainly dry day. But another system will come in with more showers & thunderstorms on Thursday into Friday. And there will be more showers for the weekend, too. There seems to be no end to this very rainy weather pattern.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the events today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments. Be careful out there! -Gary

