BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a devastating day for parts of the area. Some communities like Weston and Mount Holly have reported more than 7″ of rainfall, with extensive flooding reported throughout the state. Unfortunately the flood threat is not over. Flood warnings are ongoing, and the entire area is under a Flood Watch through Tuesday evening.

Ongoing flooding is a concern area-wide, but rain has lightened up across a lot of the hard-hit areas of southern Vermont. Regardless of rain, many roads are washed out and will remain impassible for an extended period of time. Some southern Vermont communities could still pick up an additional half inch to inch and a half of rain through Tuesday, but northern and central areas will see the heavier amounts. An additional 1″ to 3″ is possible in those communities this evening through Tuesday.

All types of flooding continue to be possible through tonight: street flooding, river flooding, and culvert and road washouts. River flooding will continue to worsen as the night wears on along our larger rivers. They are already rising and will continue to rise sharply. Many are already at varying levels of flood stage. Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Winooski, Lamoille, Missisquoi and Mad River, and along Otter Creek. This includes major flooding along the Winooski River in Essex Junction and Montpelier. Most of these rivers will reach their highest levels during the overnight or early morning hours Tuesday. The river is expected to crest in Essex Junction Tuesday afternoon.

If you live or travel along any rivers, especially the rivers mentioned above, stay vigilant tonight. Be prepared to seek higher ground. Plan ahead for flooding and road closures along major routes including US 2. Street flooding is likely in Montpelier and other communities. If you are driving and the road is flooded ahead of you, turn around and seek an alternate route, even if the water doesn’t look very deep. It only takes 6″ of flowing water to carry away most cars, and two feet can overtake most trucks. It is impossible to accurately assess depth, especially at night. Roads can also be washed out under the water where you can’t see.

Another band of showers works back into the area through Tuesday morning before all of this rain finally comes to an end midday Tuesday. There will be a lull in wet weather through Wednesday aside from the chance for an isolated shower or storm Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately this unsettled pattern continues through the end of the week and the weekend. Stay tuned.

Continue to monitor the weather closely, be prepared for additional road closures and detours. Heed all warnings from your local emergency managers.

Stay safe out there.

-Jess Langlois

