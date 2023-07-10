BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers and strong thunderstorms have already caused some damage and flash flooding to parts of the region. Rain with some thunderstorms will continue Monday, and the rain will be heavy at times, with widespread flash and river flooding expected. The rain will taper off Monday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon.

Total rainfall by Tuesday evening is expected to be 2 to 5 inches, with locally up to 7 inches possible. This will result in widespread flooding. Obey all road closure signs, never cross flooded roads, and stay tuned to WCAX for the latest updates on this storm system.

Unfortunately, unsettled weather will continue during the week, with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Additional flooding isn’t expected later in the week, but we’ll keep you posted in case anything changes. It will remain warm and humid, with highs mainly in the 80s, and lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.