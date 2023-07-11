Cleanup begins in Barre as residents brace for more rain

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of rescues took place overnight in Barre, where floodwaters hit their highest around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Now, cleanup has started as the area prepares for another round of storms this week.

Devastating: that’s the only way many residents described the situation in Barre.

“Transportation, access to supplies, access to health care, etc. Everything as far as I can tell has been disrupted,” said Shawn Trader of the Rainbow Rapid Response Team.

Businesses like Next Chapter Bookstore and Rooted Yoga starting to clean water and sludge out of their spaces Tuesday.

“We got our product up off the floor. We’re hoping to save the bookshelves. We just don’t know,” said Cynthia Duprey of Next Chapter Bookstore.

“Our studio is going to be closed for a while. We need to replace a lot in there and I’m just clearing everything out right now,” said Christina Morris of Rooted Yoga.

Outside, the Rainbow Rapid Response Team handed out essentials, like water and feminine hygiene products, to those who need it.

“People are basically mucking out their homes right now. The socks have been coming in handy. No one has clean socks,” Trader said.

City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said floodwaters are going down, though the concern for landslides-- like one on Route 62-- is still high.

“If they happen, it is hard to do anything about it. We can be proactive if something seems imminent, but right now our priority is getting to people who are trapped,” Storellicastro said.

Even though dozens of people have already been rescued from their homes, he added they’re not out of the woods with more rain expected this week.

“Trying to find the positive of all this even in the devastation-- some of the first messages coming in from people is how to help,” Storellicastro said.

Duprey and Morris said they had people tirelessly helping them all night and morning.

“I think there’s a lot of talk about ‘Vermont Strong’ and community and stuff, but you can really see it when you’re down here on the ground,” Trader said.

For those in the area in need of help, the American Red Cross does has a shelter open in the Barre Auditorium.

The Rainbow Bridge Community Center is also stocking essential goods outside of their door on North Main.

