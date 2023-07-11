The flooding from above: A bird’s-eye view of damage in Winooski River Valley
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News took to the sky to give you a look at some of the flooding damage. Our Dom Amato gives you a bird’s-eye view of damage in the Winooski River Valley.
Share your photos and video with us below.
Related Stories:
Viewers share devastating scenes of flooding, damage from across our region
Cleanup begins in Barre as residents brace for more rain
Vermont National Guard called in to help with rescues, flood recovery
Winooski River expected to recede through the night
Flooding in Johnson brings memories of Tropical Storm Irene for some
Waterbury residents remain positive as they wait for water to recede
Paddlers navigate Montpelier floodwaters
Severe flooding forces Vermonters to evacuate their homes
Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic
Montpelier residents band together as city floods
Ludlow picking up the pieces after severe flood damage
Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon
Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier nears capacity as flood continues
President Biden approves Vermont emergency declaration
US Army Corps of Engineers predicts Jamaica and Townshend dams could overflow
Many Vermonters seeking shelter across the state
Montpelier police urge people to stay off roads as water rises
Northeast Kingdom could be hot spot for flooding overnight
Waterbury residents rely on lessons learned during Irene to prepare for flooding
Floodwaters wash out roads, cut off Vermont communities
Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck response’
Johnson residents prepare for worst as river rises from rainfall
Flash flooding washes away driveways, trees in Mount Holly
Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on New York flooding
Residents stranded, homes destroyed by early morning floods
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Vt. Emergency Management warns residents of risk from flooding
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.