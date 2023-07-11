Advertise With Us
The flooding from above: A bird’s-eye view of damage in Winooski River Valley

By Dom Amato
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News took to the sky to give you a look at some of the flooding damage. Our Dom Amato gives you a bird’s-eye view of damage in the Winooski River Valley.

Share your photos and video with us below.

