Ludlow community gets ready to assess damage from catastrophic flooding

DUG ROAD BRIDGE
DUG ROAD BRIDGE(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - As rivers across the state crest and fall, communities will then need to asses just how bad the flooding hit them. And Ludlow is expected to be one of the hardest-hit towns.

Signs are still up indicating roads into Ludlow is closed Tuesday morning, marking 24-hours of town shut-down.

Dug Road off Route 103 is impassible, with the bridge entirely under water.

Melissa Cooney is live from Ludlow during Channel 3 This Morning. Join until 7 a.m., with live reports throughout CBS Mornings.

