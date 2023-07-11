Ludlow community gets ready to assess damage from catastrophic flooding

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - As rivers across the state crest and fall, communities will then need to asses just how bad the flooding hit them. And Ludlow is expected to be one of the hardest-hit towns.

Signs are still up indicating roads into Ludlow is closed Tuesday morning, marking 24-hours of town shut-down.

Dug Road off Route 103 is impassible, with the bridge entirely under water.

