Many Vermonters seeking shelter across the state

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Evacuations and road closures have many people seeking refuge in shelters Monday.

People were sent to the Barre Auditorium where the American Red Cross has set up an official overnight shelter.

Colchester resident, Anthony Pellegrino and his co-workers were out delivering packages when they pulled over into the Berlin Visitor Center.

“We’ve been sitting here for about two hours maybe more. I was stuck out in a snow storm before and I managed to get through that but nothing like stuck stuck before” said Pellegrino.

People in Moretown were asked to evacuate as the water continues to rise, threatening their homes.

“The fire department came and walked us through the woods and over some barbed wire and then finally came here” said Anne Carrol of Chelsea.

Many people were caught off guard. Julie Bond of Berlin said “it’s unnerving for sure, people had to move quickly so it was very stressful.”

For more information about where you can stay overnight, call 211.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.