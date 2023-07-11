Montpelier city manager warns of potential Wrightsville Dam failure as flood continue
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Winooski River in Montpelier has surpassed Tropical Storm Irene levels, and city manager William Fraser says the Wrightsville Dam is nearing capacity.
Fraser says if the water exceeds capacity in the Wrightsville Dam, it will spill into the North Branch River. He adds that would be the first time it’s happened since the dam was built, so there is no precedent for potential damage.
Fraser also says there are very few evacuation options remaining, so people in at-risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses.
City leaders issued an emergency health order and closed downtown until at least noon today, when the water is expected to recede. They say it’s the second highest recorded Winooski River level in history, behind only the historic 1927 flood.
