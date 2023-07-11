Montpelier police urge people to stay off roads as water rises

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Montpelier are urging residents to stay off the roads as the water rises there.

They posted a photo on their Facebook page from 7:35 p.m. Monday showing part of the downtown underwater.

In addition to staying off the roads, police asked people to limit their calls to dispatch to emergencies only.

Police say the waters are expected to continue to rise in the town until approximately 2 a.m.

Main Street in Montpelier at 7:35pm. Please stay off the roads and limit calls to dispatch to emergencies only. The waters are expected to continue to rise until approximately 2am. Posted by Montpelier Police Department on Monday, July 10, 2023

