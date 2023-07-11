Montpelier residents band together as city floods

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier remained underwater Tuesday, and the city will be closed through much of the afternoon. The downtown travel ban was extended until 3 p.m.

We saw a strong sense of community in Montpelier Tuesday as people worked together to try to figure out what to do.

As water levels rise and many are displaced from their homes, Montpelier is coming together.

“I’ve never seen so many people walking around and talking to one another, we’re trying to figure it out,” said Kimberly Pierce of Montpelier.

The Millsteins were heading to Stowe from Long Island, New York, when they got trapped in Montpelier’s flooding.

“Every road we started to go down, every road was blocked,” Gary Millstein said.

Montpelier resident Sam Colt took the Millsteins under her wing after she found them looking for the police department.

“She said there was no way we could get there, but we could stay at her place,” Millstein said.

“It was too difficult to give directions so I brought them home!” Colt said.

Thanks to the kindness of the community, the Millsteins had a place to stay dry.

“They’re in my son’s room and they’re way quieter, they can stay!” Colt said.

The rest of the community is helping out as they can after the worst flooding in the capital in nearly 100 years.

“We need to figure out a plan to help folks who don’t have access to food right now,” Pierce said.

Pierce lives nearby, and she was on her way to the food pantry to help see if she can get some food to help those in need.

“Let’s all come together and pray that we can do this together,” she said.

The Montpelier Police Department has relocated dispatch, police and fire operations to the water treatment plant in Berlin due to heavy flooding in the department’s basement, City Hall and the fire department. Police say that all responders are at the max capacity and to only contact dispatch in an extreme emergency.

Related Stories:

Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon

Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier nears capacity as flood continues

President Biden approves Vermont emergency declaration

US Army Corps of Engineers predicts Jamaica and Townshend dams could overflow

Ludlow community gets ready to assess damage from catastrophic flooding

Many Vermonters seeking shelter across the state

Montpelier police urge people to stay off roads as water rises

Northeast Kingdom could be hot spot for flooding overnight

Waterbury residents rely on lessons learned during Irene to prepare for flooding

Floodwaters wash out roads, cut off Vermont communities

Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck response’

Johnson residents prepare for worst as river rises from rainfall

Flash flooding washes away driveways, trees in Mount Holly

Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on New York flooding

Residents stranded, homes destroyed by early morning floods

Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues

Vt. Emergency Management warns residents of risk from flooding

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.