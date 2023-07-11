Paddlers navigate Montpelier floodwaters
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of paddlers decided to take a trip through Montpelier on Tuesday.
Ethan Evans and a buddy took out their kayaks and put them in on Main Street. They made their way to different sections of the downtown, including State Street.
Evans says he grew up in the Capital City and can’t believe what he’s seeing.
“It’s a lot sadder than a lot of paddling trips I’ve done in the past. Seeing stores I’ve gone to my whole life kinda a little bit underwater. Just something you don’t really want to see,” he said.
Evans also said the water has a strange smell, kind of like gas.
Experts are asking everyone to stay out of the water for their own safety.
Related Stories:
Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic
Montpelier residents band together as city floods
Ludlow picking up the pieces after severe flood damage
Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon
Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier nears capacity as flood continues
President Biden approves Vermont emergency declaration
US Army Corps of Engineers predicts Jamaica and Townshend dams could overflow
Many Vermonters seeking shelter across the state
Montpelier police urge people to stay off roads as water rises
Northeast Kingdom could be hot spot for flooding overnight
Waterbury residents rely on lessons learned during Irene to prepare for flooding
Floodwaters wash out roads, cut off Vermont communities
Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck response’
Johnson residents prepare for worst as river rises from rainfall
Flash flooding washes away driveways, trees in Mount Holly
Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on New York flooding
Residents stranded, homes destroyed by early morning floods
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Vt. Emergency Management warns residents of risk from flooding
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.