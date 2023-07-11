Paddlers navigate Montpelier floodwaters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of paddlers decided to take a trip through Montpelier on Tuesday.

Ethan Evans and a buddy took out their kayaks and put them in on Main Street. They made their way to different sections of the downtown, including State Street.

Evans says he grew up in the Capital City and can’t believe what he’s seeing.

“It’s a lot sadder than a lot of paddling trips I’ve done in the past. Seeing stores I’ve gone to my whole life kinda a little bit underwater. Just something you don’t really want to see,” he said.

Evans also said the water has a strange smell, kind of like gas.

Experts are asking everyone to stay out of the water for their own safety.

