Parts of Interstate 89 closed, emergency shelters open across Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A number of temporary, emergency shelters are open throughout Vermont this morning. This list will continue to be updated.

There are a number of roads closed in Vermont, including Interstate 89 in both directions between the Montpelier and Middlesex exits. Additionally, the northbound lanes are shut down between the Berlin and Montpelier exits. VTrans Chief Engineer Ann Gammell says bridge piers and joints will need to be assessed before reopening roads to traffic. Follow newengland511.org for updates on other road closures.

Vermont emergency shelters:

Barre Auditorium 16 Auditorium Hill

Barton Municipal Building, 17 Village Lane, Barton

Bethel Town Hall, 134 So. Main St.

Bridgewater Grange Hall, Route 100A, Bridgewater

Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street, Cavendish, Vermont

Cavendish Elementary School 573 Main St. Proctorsville

Masonic Lodge, 110 Vt. Rt.30 Jamaica

Vermont State University, 337 College Hill Road, Johnson, Vermont (Call first: 802-635-2611)

Londonderry Flood Brook School, 91 Vt. Rt. 11

Londonderry Town Hall 100 Old School Rd.

Mount Holly Town Hall and Belmont Village Fire Station

Newbrook Fire Dept. 698 Rt. 30, Newfane

Pittsfield Town Offices, 56 Village Green

Vermont Technical College, 124 Admin Dr. Randolph

S. Londonderry Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St.

Williamstown Middle and High School, 120 Hebert Road

Williston Central School, 195 Central School Dr.

