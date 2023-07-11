Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

President Biden approves Vt. emergency declaration

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the president is overseas for the NATO conference, his eyes are on flooding in Vermont.

President Biden issued an emergency declaration and ordered federal assistance in response to catastrophic flooding across the state starting on Sunday. The federal help will supplement the state and local responders at affected areas across the state.

FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security have been authorized to coordinate disaster relief efforts in all 14 counties.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ludlow Flooding
Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls response ‘all hands on deck’
Courtesy Krystal Perry
Residents stranded, homes destroyed by early morning floods
South of the village in Ludlow, a viewer captured this shot of a car underwater.
Viewers share stunning flooding images from across our region
Floodwaters washed out roads, cutting off communities, including parts of Londonderry, Weston...
Floodwaters wash out roads, cut off Vermont communities
Tate Rheaume appears in court from his hospital bed.
Driver charged in crash that killed young Vermont police officer

Latest News

richmond flooding
Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon
DUG ROAD BRIDGE
Ludlow community gets ready to assess damage from catastrophic flooding
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts Jamaica and Townshend dams could overflow
Severe flooding in Central Vermont
Many Vermonters seeking shelter across the state