President Biden approves Vt. emergency declaration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the president is overseas for the NATO conference, his eyes are on flooding in Vermont.

President Biden issued an emergency declaration and ordered federal assistance in response to catastrophic flooding across the state starting on Sunday. The federal help will supplement the state and local responders at affected areas across the state.

FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security have been authorized to coordinate disaster relief efforts in all 14 counties.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.