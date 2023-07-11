Severe flooding forces Vermonters to evacuate their homes

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Central Vermont communities are isolated as severe flooding made for dangerous conditions on the roads. Within many of them, people are trapped in their homes calling for help.

From across a river barreling through his front yard, a man watches as his family stands stranded on their porch in Cavendish.

For Betsy Hart in Chester-- a similar situation. She and her family were rescued by the Chester Fire Department as the inside of their home flooded.

“My son, my dog and I,” Hart said. “Saving photographs, taking just the vital important things we needed to be out for an undetermined amount of time.”

As of Monday night, the Chester Fire Department has assisted with at least 35 rescues. They say they expect to do more throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, with more rain on the way.

“All the storms are in the mountain. We need to worry about the runoff. Just because the rain’s over, doesn’t mean the flooding won’t continue to get worse,” Chester Fire Chief Matt Wilson said.

Wilson added their biggest challenge is not being able to safely access any evacuation points.

“It definitely turned into Irene 2.0. Chester is an island. There’s no way in or out at this point in time,” the chief said.

So if floodwaters aren’t posing a risk, stay home until given the all-clear.

“You know, you think it’s going to be OK, and it is for a while, but it can really change quickly,” Hart said.

To repeat what emergency responders keep saying-- don’t challenge the road closed signs as conditions can deteriorate quickly.

