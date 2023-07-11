Top 3 on 3 for Monday, July 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s start this week’s Top 3 on 3 at Thunder Road, where the street stocks race was close as it gets. Josh Lovely in the 54 car had the lead on the last lap, Taylor Hoar took it back, and at the last second, Lovely inches his way in front for the win! One-thousandth of a second difference. Lovely moves into second place in the season standings, too, with the win.

At number two, we head to the Country Club of Barre for the Vermont Am. 2021 winner Bryson Richards was in the middle of a jam-packed top of the leaderboard at the turn, until he chipped in from off the green on the ninth hole to card a birdie. He’d post a three-under 32 on the back nine to claim a five-shot victory, on his home course, for his second title in three years.

And at number one, we go to Centennial Field on Saturday for ‘Dig In For Pete’ night, an evening to honor Lake Monsters manager Pete Wilk as he battles Glioblastoma. Special jerseys worn by the Monsters, all with Wilk’s name and number on them, were auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the Wilk family. In those jerseys, the Monsters came back from down 3-1 to win it 6-3, ending the special night in style.

