U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts Jamaica and Townshend dams could overflow

JAMAICA, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a high flow emergency warning for the Ball Mountain Dam in Jamaica and the Townshend Dam in Townshend and Windham.

They say the dams are expected to release an ‘unprecedented’ amount of water over their spillways. This will result in severe flooding downstream and those in the area should evacuate immediately.

Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas in the communities of Jamaica, Townshend, Newfane, Brookline, Dummerston, Brattleboro, and Vernon, Vermont, and Chesterfield and Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

In addition, Londonderry, Vermont will be impacted by the high reservoir. Officials predict that the Ball Mountain spillway could begin flowing around daybreak on Tuesday, and the Townshend dam shortly after.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.