Vermont National Guard called in to help with rescues, flood recovery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain Boys-- Vermont’s Army and Air National Guard-- are stepping in to help with the flood emergency response.

Several days after the storm began, many communities are seeing a dynamic situation, including in Central Vermont.

In Montpelier, the Vermont National Guard was called in to assist families.

Rapidly changing conditions overwhelmed local crews in some spots. In Richmond, rescuers needed rescuing from floodwaters.

In Richmond, rescuers needed rescuing from floodwaters. (WCAX)

Facing unsafe roads with many still stranded, the National Guard was activated.

Tuesday, I met up with about 30 Army National Guard Members deployed from Camp Johnson. A convoy of Guard members traversed the Mad River Valley, over the Warren Gap and up through Northfield to reach the barracks in Berlin.

For the Vermont National Guard crews traveling to Central Vermont, their main focus is assisting municipalities with their response to the flood.

“We may be taking over some local roadblocks that local law enforcement may be doing, so they can focus on other resources and whatever other tasks they may need of us,” Vt. National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Tatro said.

The Guard works in partnership with Vermont Emergency Management to meet pressing life safety needs, like food, water, transportation, shelter and others.

In the early stages of the storm, crews are focusing on safety working to get people to higher ground.

“One of the reasons we are in the National Guard is to be a resource for the state and that is part of why we do it-- to be part of something bigger,” Tatro said.

As the state’s response to the disaster evolves, the Guard will take over other tasks.

“We’re here to react to what’s already happened and to preempt what will happen and hopefully mitigate anything that may become tragic in the future,” Vt. National Guard Sgt. Dennis Nunez said.

The Air National Guard has also been deployed to help with evacuations from the hardest-hit remote areas and to keep an eye out from the sky.

Related Stories:

Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic

Montpelier residents band together as city floods

Ludlow picking up the pieces after severe flood damage

Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon

Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier nears capacity as flood continues

President Biden approves Vermont emergency declaration

US Army Corps of Engineers predicts Jamaica and Townshend dams could overflow

Many Vermonters seeking shelter across the state

Montpelier police urge people to stay off roads as water rises

Northeast Kingdom could be hot spot for flooding overnight

Waterbury residents rely on lessons learned during Irene to prepare for flooding

Floodwaters wash out roads, cut off Vermont communities

Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck response’

Johnson residents prepare for worst as river rises from rainfall

Flash flooding washes away driveways, trees in Mount Holly

Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on New York flooding

Residents stranded, homes destroyed by early morning floods

Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues

Vt. Emergency Management warns residents of risk from flooding

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.