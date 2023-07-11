Waterbury residents remain positive as they wait for water to recede

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Waterbury is in a holding pattern waiting for the water to recede to take stock of what’s been lost. But despite dealing with the deluge, residents are staying positive.

“It is what it is. I mean there’s nothing you can do, that’s the hard thing right now. There’s a lot of people waiting to help but we can’t do anything until the water goes down,” said Brian Kravitz of Waterbury.

Kravitz canoed around his neighborhood, the only way to access Randall Street near downtown Waterbury.

He said the water stopped encroaching right before flooding his first floor, unlike Irene which went dozens of inches into his first floor.

“I think what’s going to make this tough is the duration. So far now, it’s a two-day event and will probably go into a three-day event before this water fully recedes. Irene had come up twice as high but also by six in the morning it was gone and that makes a huge difference,” he said.

Normally, Kravitz only has a field in his backyard and no water. Last night, it looked like a raging river. Now, the tops of the corn are only just visible as the Winooski River swells.

But neighbors are there to help neighbors.

“We feel devastated by what’s happening and just wanted to help and just came down and asked people what they needed and it was kayaks and canoes, so we went home and got them,” said Sarah Dunn of Waterbury Village.

Boats are the only way in or out for now. But the real work comes when the water recedes.

“We just gotta wait and see. I mean, we need to help our friends out, everybody. We are all a community, it’s a real tight community,” said Steve Simoes of Waterbury Center.

That’s the most difficult work of all said Jeremy Ayers of Waterbury, who despite being flooded himself, spent time helping his neighbors rescue their pets.

But he’s grateful as of now no water has reached his first floor.

“The hard part comes later once the cameras go away and the people go away and you’re back in your house trying to fix it on your own. That’s the hardest part. As soon as the water goes away here, there will be all kinds of people from the community helping us out here,” Ayers said.

The Waterbury fire chief warned people not to drive through any standing water which continues to persist across the state. He says the only rescues they needed to help with Monday night were due to people driving through floodwaters, even though they knew they shouldn’t.

