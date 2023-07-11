Advertise With Us
Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon

richmond flooding
richmond flooding(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Most rivers in the state were expected to have crested at 2 a.m. Tuesday and begin coming down. But that’s not the case for the Winooski River in Essex Junction.

That’s supposed to enter flood stage early Tuesday morning and crest by the afternoon.

If it hits 20 feet in Essex Junction, flooding is expected to be widespread from Jonesville all the way to Lake Champlain.

Water will also cover Route 2 from Bolton to Williston, Route 117 from Richmond to Essex, North Williston Road in Williston/Essex, and Poor Farm Road in South Burlington.

The Burlington Intervale is also expected to flood.

Vermont Emergency Management crews say not to drive through flooded roadways, even if it looks fine because the roads may be washed out underneath.

Channel 3′s Calvin Cutler is live during Channel 3 This Morning on Bridge Street in Richmond where the water is already covering the road.

