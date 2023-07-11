Winooski River expected to recede through the night

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Some areas of our region largely escaped the storm damage other communities saw, like Chittenden County, where there has not been widespread flooding.

However, the Winooski River is roaring through its namesake city and the water is very high.

Tuesday morning, many residents and visitors gathered near the river to see the rushing water.

The river has reached its highest peak now and should slowly recede throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

People who went to see the river said had never seen the water so high before and they hoped it didn’t stay that way for long.

“It’s incredible. What really hits me is the smell. You get close to it and it smells terrible. It’s totally obliterated the falls here in Winooski,” said Steve Marriott of South Burlington.

Experts say if you go to see the water, stay on dry land and keep away from the riverbank.

Related Stories:

Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic

Montpelier residents band together as city floods

Ludlow picking up the pieces after severe flood damage

Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon

Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier nears capacity as flood continues

President Biden approves Vermont emergency declaration

US Army Corps of Engineers predicts Jamaica and Townshend dams could overflow

Many Vermonters seeking shelter across the state

Montpelier police urge people to stay off roads as water rises

Northeast Kingdom could be hot spot for flooding overnight

Waterbury residents rely on lessons learned during Irene to prepare for flooding

Floodwaters wash out roads, cut off Vermont communities

Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls situation ‘all hands on deck response’

Johnson residents prepare for worst as river rises from rainfall

Flash flooding washes away driveways, trees in Mount Holly

Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on New York flooding

Residents stranded, homes destroyed by early morning floods

Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues

Vt. Emergency Management warns residents of risk from flooding

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.