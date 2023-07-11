Winooski River expected to recede through the night
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Some areas of our region largely escaped the storm damage other communities saw, like Chittenden County, where there has not been widespread flooding.
However, the Winooski River is roaring through its namesake city and the water is very high.
Tuesday morning, many residents and visitors gathered near the river to see the rushing water.
The river has reached its highest peak now and should slowly recede throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
People who went to see the river said had never seen the water so high before and they hoped it didn’t stay that way for long.
“It’s incredible. What really hits me is the smell. You get close to it and it smells terrible. It’s totally obliterated the falls here in Winooski,” said Steve Marriott of South Burlington.
Experts say if you go to see the water, stay on dry land and keep away from the riverbank.
