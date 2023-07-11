BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The devasting storm is finally out of the region, bringing the rain with it. Only a few showers and thunderstorms are expected for the remainder of the day, with partly sunny skies. However, some rivers will still be flooding, especially the Winooski River. As always, obey road closure signs and never cross flooded roads. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday is looking relatively quiet as well, with just a few showers and thunderstorms possible.

The rest of the week and into the weekend will remain on the active side, but not the magnitude of the storm we’ve dealt with. Thursday and Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the 80s and lows in the muggy 60s. Only a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but the chance will increase Sunday and Monday.

Here are some rainfall amounts across the region:

Plymouth, VT: 9.05″

Mt. Holly Heights: 8.66″

Andover: 8.65″

Barre: 7.80″

Berlin: 7.33:

Bridgewater: 7.10″

Morrisville: 7.02″

