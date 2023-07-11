BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re finally getting a much-needed reprieve from the rain (for now), a welcome sight for communities devastated by flooding over the past 48 hours. It takes rivers time to respond after the rain stops, so several rivers remain at moderate or major flood stage this evening. The good news is water levels are slowly falling, although it will take some rivers until tomorrow afternoon to fully drop below flood stage.

Tonight will be mostly clear and dry with areas of fog developing. Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day with only a slight chance for a stray shower or storm. Any additional wet weather could spell trouble in the coming days, but there is much more concern for additional showers and storms Thursday onward compared to Wednesday. Overall, Wednesday should be a good day for storm cleanup and recovery efforts, and for communities not impacted by flooding, a good day to get outside and enjoy.

Greater concern returns Thursday with additional showers and storms developing. Given the absolutely drenched ground and high river levels, it won’t take much to see more flooding. It won’t be the kind of widespread deluge we got Sunday into Monday, but still enough to to cause potential problems. Unfortunately there is no way to forecast exactly where storms will develop and which communities will be impacted, only that it is likely they will develop in our area. The main takeaway is if you live in a community that has been impacted by flooding, monitor the weather very closely over the next few days and know any additional rain could spell trouble.

We are not in a good weather pattern and daily chances for showers or storms continue Friday and beyond through the extended forecast. It will still be muggy with overnight temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Daytime temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s each day.

Continue to heed advice from emergency managers and stay away from flood water. Do not walk through, drive through, bike through, or submerge yourself in it. You can’t know what is in that water and if the ground beneath it is eroded away or structurally sound. Flood water can contain all sorts of dangerous contaminants like sewage, bacteria, sharp debris, hazardous chemicals or dangerous electrical currents from downed power lines.

Stay safe out there and enjoy the break from the rain!

-Jess Langlois

