By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The devasting storm will finally move out today, bringing the rain with it. Only a few showers and thunderstorms are expected for the remainder of the day, with partly sunny skies. However, some rivers will still be flooding, especially the Winooski River. As always, obey road closure signs and never cross flooded roads. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday is looking relatively quiet as well, with just a few showers and thunderstorms possible.

The rest of the week and into the weekend will remain on the active side, but not the magnitude of the storm we’ve dealt with. Thursday and Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the 80s and lows in the muggy 60s. Only a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, but the chance will increase Sunday and Monday.

Here are some rainfall amounts across the region:

Plymouth, VT: 9.05″

Mt. Holly Heights: 8.66″

Andover: 8.65″

Barre: 7.80″

Berlin: 7.33:

Bridgewater: 7.10″

Morrisville: 7.02″

Ludlow Flooding
Scott updates Vermonters on flooding, calls response ‘all hands on deck’
South of the village in Ludlow, a viewer captured this shot of a car underwater.
Viewers share stunning flooding images from across our region
Courtesy Krystal Perry
Residents stranded, homes destroyed by early morning floods
Floodwaters washed out roads, cutting off communities, including parts of Londonderry, Weston...
Floodwaters wash out roads, cut off Vermont communities
Police in Montpelier are urging residents to stay off the roads as the water rises there.
Montpelier police urge people to stay off roads as water rises

Evening Weather Webcast
7 Day Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Afternoon Weather Webcast