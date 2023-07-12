Amtrak service to Vermont remain on hold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak service in Vermont remains on hold as officials inspect tracks that could have become compromised by flood waters.

The Ethan Allen Express and Vermonter trains were suspended for the second day in a row Wednesday.

Officials say alternate transportation will be provided to customers who were traveling in the Vermonter.

Amtrak Service Temporarily Suspended on the Ethan Allen Express and Vermonter due to severe weather.https://t.co/aeOLU1WpVe pic.twitter.com/msDZgz6F1l — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 12, 2023

