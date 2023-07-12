Advertise With Us
Amtrak service to Vermont remain on hold

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak service in Vermont remains on hold as officials inspect tracks that could have become compromised by flood waters.

The Ethan Allen Express and Vermonter trains were suspended for the second day in a row Wednesday.

Officials say alternate transportation will be provided to customers who were traveling in the Vermonter.

