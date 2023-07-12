Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Barre community deals with excess mud as flood waters clear

Cleanup has started in Barre as the area prepares for another round of storms this week.
Cleanup has started in Barre as the area prepares for another round of storms this week.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Flood water is on its way out, leaving behind a massive clean up for Vermonters across the state.

The streets of Barre were under water, and our teams originally couldn’t get there because of closed roads. The Barre community was hit particularly hard, with cars submerged and buildings swamped.

While the water has gone down, City manager Nicolas Storellicastro says there’s still some concern about landslides, including on Route 62.

“They happen, it is hard to do anything about it. We can be proactive if something seems imminent, but right now our priority is getting to people who are trapped,” said Storellicastro.

Multiple inches of mud cover many Barre streets while cleanup crews begin the process of scraping it all off.

The Barre City Auditorium is being used as a Red Cross shelter for those who needed to evacuate their homes, which as of Tuesday morning, saw over 100 people.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday called the flooding in Vermont historic and catastrophic.
Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic
The Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier is nearing capacity.
City leaders say rising water slowing at Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier
South of the village in Ludlow, a viewer captured this shot of a car underwater.
Viewers share stunning flooding images from across our region
Richmond flooding
Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon
Dug Road Bridge
Ludlow picking up the pieces after severe flood damage

Latest News

Montpelier tackles cleanup efforts as rivers recede
FILE
Vt. officials reach out for storm relief volunteers
FILE
A North Country bridge to be reinforced in preparation for future floods
A North Country bridge to be reinforced in preparation for future floods