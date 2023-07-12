Barre community deals with excess mud as flood waters clear

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Flood water is on its way out, leaving behind a massive clean up for Vermonters across the state.

The streets of Barre were under water, and our teams originally couldn’t get there because of closed roads. The Barre community was hit particularly hard, with cars submerged and buildings swamped.

While the water has gone down, City manager Nicolas Storellicastro says there’s still some concern about landslides, including on Route 62.

“They happen, it is hard to do anything about it. We can be proactive if something seems imminent, but right now our priority is getting to people who are trapped,” said Storellicastro.

Multiple inches of mud cover many Barre streets while cleanup crews begin the process of scraping it all off.

The Barre City Auditorium is being used as a Red Cross shelter for those who needed to evacuate their homes, which as of Tuesday morning, saw over 100 people.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.