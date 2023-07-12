Advertise With Us
Boaters rescued from Upper Valley lake

Lebanon fire officials say the pontoon boat was operating near the dam on Lake Mascoma.
Lebanon fire officials say the pontoon boat was operating near the dam on Lake Mascoma.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Authorities say boaters were rescued on Lake Mascoma Wednesday morning.

Lebanon fire officials say the pontoon boat was operating near the dam that crosses the lake when it lost power and was sucked over the edge.

Rescuers were able to pull all three people from the boat and no one was hurt.

The current in the lake is about five times stronger than normal due to the recent storm.

Fire Chief Jim Wheatley says it’s a good reminder to stay out of natural waterways until the water levels drop.

