Burlington crews respond to burst sewage pipe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major wastewater pipe has burst under the Winooski River, leaking sewage into the water, according to Burlington officials.

Crews responded around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and say they believe the burst is a result of flooding.

Officials say data showed flows slowed down significantly consistent with a break.

The waste -- nearly 10% of the city’s wastewater flow -- leaked into the river.

Nearly three hours later, crews were able to block off the sewer crossing and posted a no swimming sign at the North Shore Beach access.

