Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a three-year-old boy who fell into a water storage tank at Smugglers’ Notch Resort last week died of his injuries over the weekend.

Tate Holtzman, 3, of Cambridge died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, according to the Vermont State Police.

Holtzman received life-threatening injuries after falling into a water storage tank at the Cambridge resort’s water park on Thursday afternoon. He was participating in a day-camp program at the time of the incident.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of his death was drowning and the manner of death was classified as an accident.

Related Stories:

Investigation into Smuggs’ waterpark accident underway

3-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries at Smugglers’ Notch Resort

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday called the flooding in Vermont historic and catastrophic.
Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic
The Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier is nearing capacity.
City leaders say rising water slowing at Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier
Richmond flooding
Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon
South of the village in Ludlow, a viewer captured this shot of a car underwater.
Viewers share stunning flooding images from across our region
Dug Road Bridge
Ludlow picking up the pieces after severe flood damage

Latest News

Bucket loaders clear mud from a road leading to downtown Wednesday,
Vt. businesses, gov. officials tackle daunting flood cleanup
Joyce Craig
Manchester mayor launches run for NH governor
Waterbury
Waterbury community bands together through flood aftermath
Gov. Phil Scott gives a disaster update Wednesday morning.
Vt. officials urge vigilance as more rain expected