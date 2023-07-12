Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a three-year-old boy who fell into a water storage tank at Smugglers’ Notch Resort last week died of his injuries over the weekend.

Tate Holtzman, 3, of Cambridge died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, according to the Vermont State Police.

Holtzman received life-threatening injuries after falling into a water storage tank at the Cambridge resort’s water park on Thursday afternoon. He was participating in a day-camp program at the time of the incident.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of his death was drowning and the manner of death was classified as an accident.

