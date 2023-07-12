Dozens of Vermont roads remain closed

CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of roads remained closed in Vermont Wednesday as crews work to restore routes.

Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn says 46 roads are still closed and 43 have been re-opened since Tuesday. VTrans is working to inspect 35 bridges for safety. Two bridges were lost -- one in Vershire and also the floating bridge in Brookfield. For many smaller towns, the repairs could take weeks if not longer.

“We’re going to have to come up with a plan. at this point, it’s going to be a lot of work,” said Tyler Stecker with the Calais road crew.

“These washouts we’ve been seeing, kind of like wow, what are we going to do, how are we going to do it, are we going to be done by Christmas? That kind of thing,” added the road crew’s John Stafford.

WCAX cameras tagged along as the crew came upon the damage on Bliss Pond Road for the first time.

“We just didn’t expect anything to wash out. The hurricane didn’t wash anything out and this just overwhelmed the culvert over there,” said Peter Harvey of Calais.

“The whole area was impacted. We are a limited crew. We are a good crew but we are limited. We can’t go everywhere at one time and we have to kind of make decisions who is more in danger than someone else,” Stafford said.

The crew has worked to give residents access, but they found a stuck car at the Bliss Pond Road cavern.

“Last night, I kind of broke down because it all came at me at once -- that this could take a really long time to repair,” said Holly Taylor of Calais.

She says they are saying it could be later this summer before they figure out how to fix the road. But she says the past two days have demonstrated the kindness in her community. “Everybody has been so helpful. My neighbors -- I’ve met people that I didn’t know lived around here. People have brought me food and offered to take me wherever I need to go. Everyone has been checking on me, which has been really great,” Taylor said.

Elsewhere in Calais, a main road also took the brunt of the storm, rendering it completely impassable. There aren’t only issues of getting to roads to survey damage, but also getting to where they can fix the roads. “We are having issues because the roadways are closed for us to access, the quarries for us to access more stone. We have two trucks available to us right now. We are a limited crew and we are doing the best we can do,” Stafford said.

Despite the adversity, the 38-year road crew veteran says he is undaunted. “We’re going to try and get everything done. Try -- we won’t give up till it’s done,” Stafford said.

A local selectboard member said they are talking with contractors about how to get the roads fixed faster, but that it’s going to be a big job.

