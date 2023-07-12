Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Manchester mayor launches run for NH governor

Joyce Craig
Joyce Craig(photo provided)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of New Hampshire, saying she will run on her record of winning tough elections and delivering results.

Craig made history as the first woman elected mayor of the state’s largest city in 2017 and has been reelected twice. In her campaign announcement Tuesday, she said she led the city to “unprecedented progress” in job creation, violent crime reduction and affordable housing development. Her campaign will focus on those issues, along with public education and protecting access to abortion, Craig said.

“The same challenges we’re facing in Manchester are faced by communities across the state,” she said in a statement. “Granite Staters deserve a governor that will partner with cities and towns to tackle our shared challenges and deliver for families.”

Also seeking the nomination is Cinde Warmington, the lone Democrat on the governor’s Executive Council, a five-member panel that approves state agency heads, judges and state contracts.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has not yet said whether he will seek a fifth two-year term.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday called the flooding in Vermont historic and catastrophic.
Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic
The Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier is nearing capacity.
City leaders say rising water slowing at Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier
Richmond flooding
Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon
South of the village in Ludlow, a viewer captured this shot of a car underwater.
Viewers share stunning flooding images from across our region
Dug Road Bridge
Ludlow picking up the pieces after severe flood damage

Latest News

Waterbury
Waterbury community bands together through flood aftermath
Gov. Phil Scott gives a disaster update Wednesday morning.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott to provide disaster update
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
All About Home- Native Ad Video