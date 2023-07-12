Montpelier begins to cleanup as flood waters recede

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier business owners are finally seeing the scope of the damage to their spaces downtown.

After the storm passed, it left behind several feet of water. Most of which leaked into every businesses basements and many overflowing into the main floor.

Cleanup is already underway at Splash Naturals.

“It’s really hard to see our shop like this, we just moved in ten days ago.”

Splash Owners, Maddie Miller and Kelly Sullivan cleaning up their business with help from friends and community members.

Just before the flooding, they raised many products up feet off the floor but still have sustained loss, especially with a basement filled up to the top of the stairs with water.

“It gives us an opportunity to accept help it’s been extremely humbling. I think we are going to be stronger and better than ever with all the love we’ve been receiving from everybody” said Sullivan.

They thank the community as they move forward to restore their brand new storefront.

“You have to remember that these stores are a product of love. People who come in to talk and love the products and this community is a product of love, so it’s hard to be positive about that even with this” said Miller.

Down the street at Christ Church Episcopal it’s much of the same story.

“We’re just doing the best we can it’s very emotional” said Elizabeth Parker, of the Christ Episcopal Church

A church yard that’s been under water and a sopping wet sanctuary all will need to be repaired.

“We have had the floors in the sanctuary refurbished recently, and to have them completely destroyed again carpets destroyed the kneelers” adds Parker.

“It’s gutting it’s completely gutting.” Out of the devastation glimmers of hope shine through. Like at Capitol Plaza which just changed hands last week, now caked in mud.

Steven Merrill of the Jamsan Hotels says “the thought process was as long as we have rooms we may as well stay open.”

Before waters rushed in they opened their doors, filled all of their rooms, and cooked a pasta dinner for those escaping the flood, which eventually rose as high as the fireplace.

“It was odd for all of us. As you look around we went from ground to literally vencie if you will we are surrounded by water and I think that point as you’re looking down you get a reality of how big a scope it is” adds Merrill.

As for the rivers nearby, the city of Montpelier confirms both the Winooski and North Brand rivers are below flood stage. Officials are confident the Wrightsville Dam will not breach the spillway.

Starting Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. a parking ban is in effect for Main and State Streets, so crews can begin clearing the roadways. Any cars still there will be ticketed and towed.

The city also says to leave trash along the streets for crews to pick up. By 8:00 a.m. officials will be out inspecting the downtown area.

