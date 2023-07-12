Montpelier tackles cleanup efforts as rivers recede

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Winooski and the North Branch rivers have receded, leaving a big mess behind.

The Wrightsville Dam, which had Montpelier officials concerned of spilling over and flooding the North Branch River, is also beginning to recede.

In our building on Langdon Street, the first floor took on about two feet of water.

The Winooski River crested yesterday at 21.3 feet. compared to just over 19 feet during Hurricane Irene. The record still stands at 27 feet during the 1927 flood.

The water is still high and officials are urging people use caution along running waterways.

City crews will begin cleaning up some of this mud in the streets around 6:00 a.m. --and there will be a parking ban. Then the city’s building inspector and others will begin going door to door assessing the damage.

We’ll be speaking with state officials and business owners about potential damage to state buildings. Most state employees have been working remotely during the storm and the flood. The legislature will also be meeting remotely for the foreseeable future.

Later today, Governor Phil Scott and top FEMA officials will be touring central Vermont and assessing the damage.

The State Emergency Operations Center and Montpelier Alive are organizing volunteers for the cleanup effort. However, with more rain on the way tomorrow and Friday, officials are keeping an eye on the Wrightsville Dam.

We’ll continue to bring you coverage of the Montpelier cleanup.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.