A North Country bridge to be reinforced in preparation for future floods

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - A bridge in Clinton County is getting worked on to reduce the likelihood of flooding along its path.

While this isn’t related to the most recent storm situation, New York Governor Kathy Hochul says $6 million will be spent on the historic Carpenter’s Flats Bridge.

It carries Route 9 over the Ausable River.

The project will raise the bridge by by three-and-a-half feet. The goal is to lessen the effect of ice jams, reduce instances of flooding and enhance safety along this vital corridor for North County travelers.

