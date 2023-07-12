Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NY man accused of helping to smuggle people over Canadian border into NH

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New York man has been indicted on charges of helping to smuggle nine people across the Canadian border into New Hampshire last month, the U.S. attorney for the state said.

On June 13, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police alerted the U.S. Border Patrol that people with backpacks were walking south from Canada toward a road in the northern New Hampshire town. Law enforcement later stopped Abraham Hernandez’s SUV in Pittsburg and discovered Hernandez was driving nine people who were in the country illegally, the office of U.S. attorney Jane Young said Friday.

Hernandez, 27, is from Brooklyn, New York. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. It was not immediately clear if he is being represented by an attorney who could comment.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday called the flooding in Vermont historic and catastrophic.
Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic
The Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier is nearing capacity.
City leaders say rising water slowing at Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier
Richmond flooding
Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon
South of the village in Ludlow, a viewer captured this shot of a car underwater.
Viewers share stunning flooding images from across our region
Dug Road Bridge
Ludlow picking up the pieces after severe flood damage

Latest News

Dozens of people flocked to the Cambridge Village Market Wednesday to fill bags with free food.
Cambridge store gives away food to community members in need
File photo
NH hospitals resolve lawsuit over holding psychiatric patients in ERs
Route 15 in Hardwick Tuesday. Courtesy: Paul Cavarretta
Route 15 damage blocks access to Hardwick
File photo
Amtrak service to Vermont remain on hold